Catalan ex-leader is free to leave Italy after being released from prison.

Carles Puigdemont, the exiled former Catalan president who was imprisoned in Italy at Spain’s request over an illegal independence referendum, was released from prison on Friday with no apparent limits on his liberty.

Puigdemont, a member of the European Parliament who fled Spain after the 2017 election, was cheered when he walked out of jail in the Sardinian town of Sassari.

The 58-year-old separatist leader, who spent Thursday night in detention after being apprehended, was free to leave the island but would return for a hearing in October, according to his counsel.

“We always knew something like this might happen, but we also understood how it could end,” a newly liberated Puigdemont told the gathering.

He explained, “What happens is that Spain never misses an occasion to make a fool of itself.”

On October 4, Puigdemont’s lawyer Agostinangelo Marras said, a court in Sassari will hear his extradition request.

Marras maintains that the arrest or extradition of Puigdemont, who has been based in Brussels in recent years, has no legal basis.

“It is evident that Carles Puigdemont must be brought to justice and stand trial,” Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Friday, adding that he would respect the Italian system.

The Catalan government slammed the detention, with regional leader Pere Aragones demanding Puigdemont’s “immediate release” and promising to travel to Sardinia to “stand by” him.

It also comes nine days after the left-leaning Spanish government and regional Catalan authorities resumed talks to find a solution to the country’s biggest political crisis in decades.

Supporters gathered outside the court in Sassari ahead of Friday’s session, with one brandishing a giant Catalan independence flag.

Hundreds of demonstrators gathered outside the Italian embassy in Barcelona, some holding handmade signs that said “Freedom” in Catalan over Puigdemont’s photograph.

Others chanted in Italian, “Free our president,” and waved Catalan independence flags.

Despite Madrid’s ban, Catalonia’s separatist regional authority held a referendum in October 2017, which was marred by police violence.

The separatists declared a short-lived declaration of independence a few weeks later, sparking a major political crisis with Spain, during which Puigdemont and several others fled to other countries.

Madrid moved quickly to prosecute the Catalan separatist leaders who remained, delivering nine of them lengthy prison sentences.

Despite the fact that they were all pardoned earlier this year, Madrid still wants Puigdemont and a few other separatists to face justice for their actions.

Immunity was revoked by the European Parliament in March.