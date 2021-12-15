Cases of Omicron COVID may have already peaked in the area where the outbreak began.

Omicron COVID- Less than three weeks after the new variety was discovered, 19 cases may have already peaked in South Africa’s Gauteng province.

Gauteng, which has witnessed the world’s fastest increase in Omicron infections since the variety was detected in mid-November, appears to be leveling down. It detected 11,703 new cases on December 8, but just 8,685 on December 14. The province of Gauteng, which includes the cities of Johannesburg and Pretoria, is South Africa’s most populous.

“Most recent data does indicate a plateauing of the 7-day rolling average of the case rate in Gauteng, but not elsewhere, where it is still on the rise and will probably continue for the next two or three weeks,” Shabir Madhi, a professor of vaccinology at the University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg, told The Washington Newsday.

“However, the faster ascent in case rate in this wave than in any of the preceding three waves may have resulted in a greater number of persons becoming infected in a shorter period of time, thereby peaking sooner than in previous waves,” he noted.

Another scientist remarked that the average number of new cases in Tshwane, one of the early epicenters in Gauteng, has remained “pretty stable” over the past seven days.

“Case growth is steeper than previous week,” Louis Rossouw, of the COVID-19 Actuaries Response Group in South Africa, told The Telegraph on Sunday. “Cases are still leveling off in Gauteng.” Cases in Tshwane are mostly stable, with a minor uptick in recent days.” Despite the advent of a novel variation that has proven to be highly transmissible in South Africa, the country’s death and case fatality rates remain extremely low.

The average daily fatality rate was roughly 20 between November 14 and 16, when the first case of Omicron was discovered in South Africa. Despite Omicron soaring and becoming the dominant strain in South Africa in a matter of days, it was 24 on December 14th, demonstrating no significant growth.

On Tuesday, the case fatality rate—the ratio of deaths divided by the number of cases—was 2.81 percent, according to the Our World In Data website. It hasn't been this low in South Africa since January of this year.