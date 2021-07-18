Cases from South Africa have sparked a cluster scare at the Olympic Village.

Officials announced on Sunday that two South African footballers and a video analyst in the Tokyo Olympic Village had tested positive with the coronavirus, increasing worries of a cluster just days before the opening ceremony.

The instances added to the dreary atmosphere around the 2020 Olympics, which will finally begin on Friday after a year’s delay but are still widely opposed by the Japanese public.

Team South Africa reported that players Thabiso Monyane and Kamohelo Mahlatsi, as well as analyst Mario Masha, had been placed in isolation after testing positive for the Coronavirus.

“They were tested upon arrival and daily at the Olympic Village, and they met all of the legal requirements,” according to a statement.

Neil Powell, the coach of the South African rugby sevens team, has also tested positive and is being held in isolation in the Japanese town where the team is training.

“The timing of the positive results shows that the PCR test in these patients was performed during the infection’s incubation phase, which explains how they could be negative in South Africa and then positive in Japan,” said Phatho Zondi, chief medical officer.

Organizers had previously stated that two athletes and a member of their support staff were the first cases in the Olympic Village, but did not name the individuals involved.

This month, fifty-five cases linked to the Games were detected, including four athletes.

Competitors are flying in from all over the world for the Olympics, which have been postponed because to the potential of further Covid outbreaks in Japan.

When the Games begin, the Olympic Village, a Tokyo complex of apartments and dining rooms, will house 6,700 athletes and officials at its height.

To avoid contamination, the Tokyo Games will be held mostly behind closed doors. The Japanese capital is still in the grip of a coronavirus outbreak, which has seen a dramatic increase in cases.

Olympic organizers have gone to great lengths to downplay the Games’ health hazards, which are being held under strict anti-coronavirus settings with competitors being tested on a daily basis.

“Population mingling and crossing is extremely rare. On Sunday, Olympic Games executive director Christophe Dubi remarked, “We keep the danger to an absolute minimal level.”

“We can make it nearly impossible for transmission to occur between the various groups.”

The cases in the Village, on the other hand, looked to be unsettling Tokyo residents.

“I assumed the Olympic Village would be safer, so I’m surprised the virus made it inside. Riyoka Kasahara, a 23-year-old employee at a cosmetics company, told AFP that she believes it is unsafe.

