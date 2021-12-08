Case Count, New Variant ‘Offshoot,’ Vaccine Effectiveness, and More in the Omicron Update

As Omicron spreads over the world, more information about the coronavirus strain is becoming available.

Omicron has been found in at least 50 countries, including the United States, since it was initially discovered in South Africa and named a “variant of concern” by the World Health Organization on Nov. 26.

In a White House coronavirus briefing on Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the Omicron variety has been detected in at least 19 states.

Early evidence suggests that Omicron cases are doubling every “three days,” according to Professor Neil Ferguson of Imperial College, who spoke to The Times on Tuesday. In other news, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla told The Wall Street Journal that the number of confirmed Omicron cases is expected to skyrocket in the next weeks, from dozens to millions.

It’s uncertain how contagious the variation is, but early evidence suggest it could spread quickly. Experts predict that it will overtake the Delta version as the dominant COVID strain in a matter of weeks, especially as winter approaches, according to CNBC.

Scientists are scrambling to figure out what Omicron is and what its symptoms are, which so far have been described as “minimal.”

The South African doctor who initially raised the alarm about Omicron instances stated her patients had “very modest” symptoms like weariness and a “scratchy throat.” There were no reports of coughing or a loss of taste or smell, which were typical with previous COVID-19 strains.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s chief infectious disease specialist, told CNN on Monday that preliminary evidence on Omicron was “a little encouraging.” While it was too early to make a conclusion about the variant, he said it didn’t appear to have a “high degree of severity.” Other signs suggest that in South Africa, where the Omicron is being actively monitored, fewer people are requiring oxygen or intensive care, as was the case with previous strains of the virus, according to CNBC.

The efficiency of current vaccines against the Omicron strain is also a major issue for health experts. Moderna and Pfizer have both stated that they are now evaluating their COVID vaccinations against the variation, with the possibility of a reformulation of the injection being released in early 2022 if necessary.

According to a pilot analysis of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccine announced on Tuesday, the Omicron variant lowered the vaccination's antibody protection.