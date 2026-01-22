Carney Urges Global Shift at Davos, Criticizes U.S. Economic Coercion

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney delivered a stark message to global leaders at the World Economic Forum in Davos on January 20, 2026, warning that the traditional international order is rapidly crumbling and urging nations to unite in the face of rising economic and geopolitical pressures. In a powerful address, Carney declared that the era of American dominance is fading, and that the world is entering a volatile new phase marked by economic coercion and power plays among the great powers.

Though Carney did not directly name U.S. President Donald Trump, his remarks were unmistakably aimed at the increasingly aggressive, America-first approach in global diplomacy. Carney stressed the necessity for “middle powers,” such as Canada, to come together, asserting that without unity, these nations risk being sidelined or exploited by larger countries. He remarked, “If we’re not at the table, we’re on the menu,” emphasizing the importance of collective action against economic manipulation and trade leverage used by dominant nations like the U.S., China, and Russia.

Economic Coercion and Shifting Alliances

Carney’s speech focused on the growing weaponization of global trade and economic systems, pointing to tariffs, financial systems, and supply chains as tools of coercion wielded by powerful countries. He noted that the “rules-based international order” of the past, which allowed smaller nations to thrive by trading and aligning with larger powers, no longer holds. The world is, according to Carney, “in the midst of a rupture, not a transition.” The Canadian leader emphasized that the international system is unraveling as major powers pursue their own interests at the expense of smaller states.

At the center of Carney’s address was a call for new alliances that go beyond merely accommodating the largest powers. He urged countries like Canada, Australia, Argentina, and South Korea to form coalitions based on shared values rather than simply yielding to economic pressures. In a direct challenge to the status quo, Carney argued that compliance will no longer guarantee safety for smaller nations, warning that the rise of “hard power” must not blind the world to the enduring strength of legitimacy and rules.

In the background of these remarks, tensions between the U.S. and its allies continue to simmer, with President Trump doubling down on his combative rhetoric. Recent moves, including threats to impose tariffs on European countries unless Greenland is handed over to U.S. control, have heightened global unease. Carney’s speech took place amidst these simmering disputes, particularly concerning Canada’s own strained relationship with the U.S., where Trump has referred to the country as the “51st state” and imposed tariffs on key sectors.

In response to these pressures, Carney highlighted Canada’s recent pivot toward new global partnerships, including trade deals with China and defense agreements with the European Union. Notably, Canada signed a deal with China to reduce tariffs on electric vehicles in exchange for similar reductions on agricultural goods, signaling a shift in Canada’s strategic orientation away from its longtime reliance on the U.S.

Carney also reaffirmed Canada’s commitment to supporting Greenland and Denmark, particularly in light of the ongoing tensions over territorial sovereignty. Canada’s unwavering support for NATO’s Article Five, which commits allies to mutual defense, was underscored, as was the country’s participation in joint NATO exercises, including those in Greenland.

The Prime Minister’s address echoed similar concerns raised by other global leaders, with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and French President Emmanuel Macron also criticizing the U.S. for its increasingly coercive economic tactics. While Carney’s speech was partly a rallying cry, it also acknowledged the risks of his proposed “third path,” as he faces domestic criticism for spending significant time abroad while home issues like the cost of living and housing remain pressing.

Despite these challenges, Carney’s call for greater global cooperation and courage could shape the diplomatic landscape of the coming years. As the world enters an era marked by heightened power rivalry, Carney’s vision of coalition-building among middle powers may be the defining challenge of this uncertain time.