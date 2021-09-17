Candidate Wants to Be Indigenous People’s Voice in Canada’s Far North.

Lise Kistabish has a message for Canada’s disenfranchised indigenous people as she campaigns for legislative elections next week: she will listen to their problems.

On a recent campaign tour in the sparsely populated northern Quebec, Kistabish told AFP, “I want to make the idea that we are here and that we have a voice.”

Kistabish, a 54-year-old indigenous community organizer, has traveled hundreds of kilometers (miles) to meet with voters in the Abitibi-Baie-James-Nunavik-Eeyou electoral district, where indigenous people account for 38 percent of eligible voters.

The district is roughly one-fifth the size of France. Small towns and villages are often hundreds of kilometers apart here.

During a stop in Waswanipi, a Cree town of 2,000 people, Kistabish, a short lady with sharply cropped hair, told AFP, “I want to provide solutions and bring the region’s objectives to parliament.”

“History can teach us a lot. I don’t want any more horror stories to be told. She went on to say, “I want to make sure that this message gets to parliament.”

Last summer, more than 1,200 unmarked graves at former indigenous residential schools in British Columbia and Saskatchewan provinces were discovered, exposing a tragic chapter in Canada’s history.

Approximately 150,000 First Nations, Inuit, and Metis youths were forced enrolled in schools until the 1990s, where they were physically and sexually assaulted by headmasters and teachers who stripped them of their culture and language.

Kistabish was born in the indigenous town of Pikogan, 600 kilometers (375 miles) north of Montreal, to an Algonquin mother and a Cree father.

She worked for a number of indigenous organizations before deciding to run for office in order to “change things.”

Kistabish says she is standing under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberal banner in the September 20 election because the party prioritizes “human values.”

Her constituents are mostly concerned about housing, jobs, and Canada’s continuing reconciliation with its 600 indigenous tribes, according to her.

During a discussion between local candidates in Val-d’Or, the region’s major city, Kistabish slammed her non-indigenous opponents, saying, “You don’t understand what it’s like to live in a place where children have been taken away.”

On the same day, she campaigned with the federal minister of indigenous services, soliciting voters in the village of Senneterre and affixing campaign signs to telephone poles in Lebel-sur-Quevillon.

She isn't the only indigenous contender in the area seeking for the position.