‘Candid Exchange’ between US and Chinese chief trade negotiators.

On Friday evening, US Trade Representative Katherine Tai met with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He to discuss unfair Chinese business practices.

“During their honest discussion, Ambassador Tai and Vice Premier Liu acknowledged the importance of the bilateral trade relationship and its influence not just on the US and China, but also on the global economy,” the US Trade Representative said in a statement.

Following the severe deterioration of relations under former US President Donald Trump, this was the second meeting between the two nations’ top trade negotiators. The last time the two communicated was in May.

The meeting on Friday was “an chance for the United States and China to commit to creating a responsible trading relationship,” according to a USTR official who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

According to the US Trade Representative, Tai echoed US complaints “concerning China’s state-led, non-market policies and practices that affect American workers, farmers, and businesses.”

China’s substantial state subsidies for national enterprises, intellectual property theft, and other reasons, according to the Biden administration, create a highly unequal playing field in trade.