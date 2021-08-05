Canada Issues a Public Alert Regarding Possible Hong Kong Exit Bans

On Thursday, Canada issued a warning to its nationals that Hong Kong authorities have the power to bar anyone from leaving the city under a new rule that has sparked worries of Chinese mainland-style exit bans.

The law, which gives the immigration director the authority to prevent passengers from boarding planes bound for and from the city, took effect on Sunday.

Individuals, including foreigners, may be unable to exit the territory under this modification, according to Canada’s travel advice Twitter account.

The tweet included a link to an updated advice issued by Ottawa on Tuesday, which highlighted the new guidelines directly.

The caution warned, “You may not be aware that you are subject to mobility restrictions until you try to leave Hong Kong.”

“In the absence of clarifying law, these additional powers may pertain to criminal and civil matters, as well as inquiries into an individual, their family, or an employer.”

Activists who criticize authorities are frequently subjected to so-called “exit restrictions” in mainland China.

They’ve also ensnared businesspeople involved in legal battles.

The rule has been criticized by some western countries, notably the United States and the United Kingdom, but Canada is the first to specifically highlight the danger of a departure restriction in a travel alert.

The ban, according to Hong Kong’s administration, will not apply to those leaving the city and is intended to prevent illegal immigrants from entering the city.

However, the wording of the law does not limit the power to arriving flights or immigration, and legal experts believe it might be used against anyone departing Hong Kong.

In an apparent acknowledgement of their concerns, Hong Kong’s government said in April that it will create subsidiary legislation limiting the law’s application to inbound aircraft only.