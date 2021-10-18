Can the People’s Bank of China be trusted by Wall Street?

The Evergrande Group, China’s second-largest property developer and one of the world’s most indebted corporations, has a 30-day grace period to pay off debts outstanding on a dollar bond that was due on September 23. The corporation will default if it is unable to make payments.

This deadline coincides with recent announcements by China’s other property developers, indicating that they, too, have been affected by the economic downturn. Sinic Holdings stated that it would be unable to repay its offshore debts; China Properties Group declared that it had defaulted on a loan; and Fantasia stated that it would be unable to make recent payments. A number of other institutions’ credit ratings were also lowered.

Despite these developments, the People’s Bank of China, the country’s central banking authority, has advised creditors to be calm, with Governor Yi Gang noting that while the situation “casts a little bit of alarm,” the government has everything under control.

“Economic growth has slowed slightly, but the economic recovery track remains constant,” Yi remarked on Saturday. “Overall, the Evergrande threat can be contained.” This confirms the bank’s past assertions. The bank’s financial markets head, Zou Lan, stated last Friday that the Evergrande scenario was an isolated incident and that the real estate business “generally is healthy.” Nonetheless, according to The Wall Street Journal, the country’s third-quarter economic growth rate was “slower-than-expected” at 4.9 percent, a significant decline from the previous quarter’s rate of 7.9 percent.

Scott Kennedy, trustee chair in Chinese business and economics at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), told The Washington Newsday that accepting the bank’s representations is contingent on the bank’s ultimate intentions.

“If it’s about reasserting the state’s role in the economy as a whole. It’s totally reasonable if they send that message “he stated “I think it’s a harder sell if they’re attempting to convey assurances that the state can guarantee a narrower range of assets, and that the market would take on a larger role in pricing risk and managing the issues from investments gone wrong.” According to Kennedy, the Chinese government has the regulatory instruments necessary to keep the financial system in good shape and avoid a meltdown. This is a condensed version of the information.