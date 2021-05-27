Can Biden save Afghans who are dying to come to the United States before the troops leave?

President Joe Biden is under increasing pressure from politicians and activists to address the fate of thousands of Afghan nationals whose loyalty to the US has made them targets as the US exits its longest-ever war.

One such person, Ahmad, an Afghan former interpreter, knows personally the dangers that come with the position, which he began working with US government-affiliated programs immediately after graduating from high school.

Ahmad was working closely with US forces by 2013, some 12 years into the US-led conflict in his nation, and, like many others, he “was thinking that the country is going in a way that everyone is going to have a good future.”

Ahmad told Washington Newsday, “I never expected US forces to be there for 20 years, and the condition is still the same.”

In fact, the Taliban, formally known as the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, has expanded its grip and influence across the country to the point where it may be in a stronger strategic position today than it has been since the 2001 invasion ousted the country’s de facto government.

The Islamic State extremist group’s Khorasan branch, often known as ISIS-K, has a foothold in the war-torn country.

The US-Afghanistan peace pact, signed last year by former President Donald Trump, requires the Taliban to take steps toward establishing peace with the Kabul-based Afghan government in exchange for the US military’s withdrawal, which was originally scheduled for the beginning of this month.

In the face of persistent violence, President Joe Biden pushed back the date to September 11th, the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, which prompted the US to intervene against an Al-Qaeda associate and subsequently a close Taliban partner.

Assassinations continue to plague Afghanistan, with many of them going unreported, while the US-led alliance now aims to use the Taliban against Al-Qaeda and ISIS. Citizens like Ahmad, who are accused of working with the enemy, are among the most common targets.

“You can find a number of examples when Taliban executed translators or people cooperating with US forces,” Ahmad said, “and it is something that is not going to end, you know, it will continue, especially when.” This is a condensed version of the information.