Cambodia’s democracy has been dormant for 30 years, despite a peace agreement.

Cambodia’s strongman monarch has destroyed all opposition and is pursuing dynastic succession, crushing dreams for a democratic future three decades after a landmark accord halted years of violent violence.

The Paris Peace Agreements, which were signed on October 23, 1991, put a stop to nearly two decades of heinous bloodshed that began with the Khmer Rouge’s rise to power in 1975.

Before a Vietnamese invasion overthrew the communist Khmer Rouge and began a civil war, the genocidal regime wiped off up to two million Cambodians via murder, hunger, and overwork.

The Paris Accords effectively ended the Cold War in Asia by paving the way for Cambodia’s first democratic election in 1993.

Aid from the West poured in, and Cambodia became a poster child for post-conflict democracy transition.

However, the victories were fleeting, and Premier Hun Sen, who is now in his fourth decade in power, has continued to crack down on opposition.

“We did a tremendous job bringing peace, but we blew it on democracy and human rights,” said Gareth Evans, a former Australian foreign minister and one of the peace deal’s architects.

After the 1993 election, Evans stated it was a mistake to acquiesce to Hun Sen’s demands for a power-sharing deal.

“Hun Sen and his family have acquired great fortunes… while over 30% of Cambodians live on the edge of destitution,” he claimed.

According to human rights organizations, the experienced strongman keeps his iron grip on the country by using a combination of violence, politically motivated prosecutions, and corruption.

The international world, according to exiled opposition icon Sam Rainsy, lacked the will in 1993 to stand up to Hun Sen, who had been installed as dictator by the Vietnamese in 1985.

“The West has a proclivity for waiting and watching for ostensibly modest advances in governance. Clearly, that did not work “According to AFP, he said.

“Cambodian politicians must also accept some responsibility. Too many people found it simpler to accept a quiet but profitable government job than to express their true feelings.” Hun Sen’s “even the patina of democracy and basic rights” has crumbled in recent years, according to Human Rights Watch.

The Cambodia National Rescue Party, the major opposition, was disbanded by the Supreme Court in 2017.

Since Hun Sen’s party secured every seat in parliament in 2018, the authorities have imprisoned a slew of former opposition lawmakers and human rights activists.

Around 150 opposition personalities and activists are facing treason and provocation accusations in a collective trial