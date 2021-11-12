Cambodia retaliates against US sanctions imposed over a naval base.

Cambodia slammed a US move to reprimand two senior military officers over a thorny naval base on Friday, accusing Washington of “utter disdain” for the country’s sovereignty.

Over alleged corruption linked to the Ream Naval Base, the US Treasury Department said this week that it was blocking any US assets and criminalizing dealings with top defence ministry official Chau Phirun and naval commander Tea Vinh.

The US accused the two, as well as other Cambodian officials, of scheming to raise base expenses in order to pocket the money.

“Cambodia firmly condemns the United States’ long-arm jurisdiction over Cambodian officials based on baseless claims motivated by geopolitical considerations,” the Cambodian foreign ministry stated in a statement.

“The United States’ slander campaign and unilateral penalty against prominent personalities of a sovereign state… (displays) total contempt for another country’s independence and acts as a significant intervention in its domestic affairs,” according to the statement.

The move, according to the Cambodian foreign ministry, is “another step in the wrong direction” for bilateral relations.

The base on the Gulf of Thailand has been a source of friction between the US and Cambodia in recent years, with Washington thinking that it is being repurposed for Chinese use.

Cambodia has been deconstructing facilities at the site that were built in part with American funds and hosted US exercises.

According to the Asia Maritime Transparency Initiative at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington, satellite images taken in August revealed the construction of two new buildings, indicating that China is moving forward on a new agreement.

Hun Sen has denied that his country will host the Chinese troops at the site on numerous occasions.

Senior US officials have cautioned Cambodia that hosting a Chinese facility would jeopardize the country’s relationship with the US.

China has become more active in its territorial claims in the South China Sea and the East China Sea, causing tensions with a number of Asian countries, but Cambodia has emerged as an ally.