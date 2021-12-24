Calvino of Spain is the next chairman of the IMF’s Advisory Committee.

The IMF announced Thursday that Nadia Calvino, the Spanish government’s First Vice President, has been elected leader of the group of finance ministers and central bankers that advises the IMF’s board.

Calvino, who is also the economy minister of his country, will take over as president of the International Monetary and Financial Committee (IMFC) from Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson on January 3 for a two-year term.

The International Monetary Fund Council (IMFC) is made up of 24 members who are central bankers and governors, finance ministers or officials of equal status from member countries of the International Monetary Fund.

Since July, Calvino has served as Spain’s first vice president and economics minister.

She previously worked for the European Commission in a variety of capacities, including director general in charge of the budget from 2014 to 2018.

The IMF’s board of governors’ main advisory committee, the IMFC, deliberates significant policy matters.