California calculates the cost of a once-in-a-lifetime governor recall election.

Most Californians oppose the $280 million taxpayer-funded election, which could see a candidate with only a few votes win control of the world’s fifth-largest economy.

Californians will vote on recalling Gavin Newsom, a Democrat who was elected governor of the deep-blue US state by a landslide in 2018 and whose term expires next year.

A quirk in California’s “direct democracy” constitution has forced the suave San Francisco-born politician back onto the campaign trail early, allowing Republicans to trigger Tuesday’s vote by amassing a very small number of signatures.

It’s the same system that propelled Arnold Schwarzenegger, California’s last Republican governor, to power in 2003, cementing the state’s reputation as a place where anything can happen in politics.

The good news for Newsom is that since the “Terminator” star’s spectacular victory almost two decades ago, the sun-drenched liberal bastion has grown even more strongly Democratic, making a repetition seem impossible.

Despite the presence of reality star Caitlyn Jenner, conservative radio presenter Larry Elder is the front-runner this time.

While Newsom’s approval ratings remain high, the effort to depose him has already proceeded further than many observers predicted, and his supporters are not resting easy just yet.

This is due in part to the peculiar structure of the recall election. To keep his job, Newsom needs to get more than half of the votes on the first issue on the ballot, “Shall Gavin Newsom be Recalled?”

If he loses, his replacement only needs to get the most votes out of 46 candidates, most of whom are Republicans.

“Winning a straight-up election for governor is nearly difficult for a Republican. “This is a back door into the governorship,” Jim Newton, a lecturer at the University of California, Los Angeles, explained.

“We are facing the potential that Gavin Newsom could receive 49 percent of the vote in California, and he will lose to someone who receives 18 or 19 percent,” Newton added.

“That’s a load of nonsense. That is, the recall has a structural flaw.”

Newsom should gain by the pandemic-mandated practice of distributing ballots to all registered voters, as turnout is likely to determine the outcome. There are no limits on fund-raising donations, allowing labor unions and entertainment moguls to pour money into Newsom’s coffers.

The governor, on the other hand, is handicapped by his own actions.

Newsom was seen without a mask at a dinner with lobbyists at Napa Valley's opulent French Laundry restaurant in November.