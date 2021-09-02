Calculating The Afghan War’s Costs In Lives, Dollars, And Years

In late 2001, the United States invaded Afghanistan with the goal of destroying al-Qaida, removing the Taliban from power, and remaking the country. The United States completed its force withdrawal from Afghanistan on August 30, 2021, putting an uncertain end to two decades of conflict.

For the Costs of War Project, an initiative that brings together more than 50 scholars, physicians, legal and human rights experts to provide an account of the human, economic, budgetary, and political costs and consequences of the Iraq and Afghanistan wars, I have closely followed the post-9/11 conflicts for the past 11 years.

Figures, of course, can never provide a complete picture of what happened and what it means on their own, but they can help put the battle in context.

The 20 numbers featured below, some of which are based on figures released by the Costs of War Project on September 1, 2021, help convey the story of the Afghanistan War.

The US House of Representatives voted 420-1 and the Senate voted 98-0 on Sept. 18, 2001, to authorize the US to go to war, not just in Afghanistan, but in an open-ended commitment against “those responsible for the recent attacks committed against the US.” Barbara Lee, a California congresswoman, was the sole one who voted against the war.

In other words, it took the United States Congress seven days after the 9/11 attacks to consider and sanction the war.

Afghanistan is claimed to be the United States’ longest war, lasting 7,262 days from the first strike to the final troop withdrawal. But it isn’t — the Korean War hasn’t been declared officially over by the US. In terms of duration, US activities in Vietnam, which began in the mid-1950s and encompassed the declared war from 1965 to 1975, are second only to Afghanistan.

On Sept. 20, 2001, President George W. Bush warned members of Congress in a joint session that the war will be worldwide, overt, and covert, and that it may last a long time.

“Al-Qaida is the beginning of our battle against terror, but it is not the conclusion. It will not be over until every worldwide terrorist organisation has been identified, halted, and defeated. … Americans should not expect a single fight, but rather a long campaign unlike any other,” he stated.

A few weeks later, the United States began attacking Afghanistan. On December 9, 2001, the Taliban surrendered in Kandahar. In March 2002, the United States re-engaged in serious combat with them. President George W. Bush stated in April 2002 that he would assist with bringing.