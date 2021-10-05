Bystanders are compelled to break into a poorly parked car and lift it out of the way of a tram.

After a group of bystanders were forced to break into a car blocking a tram’s path to lift it out of the way, a woman caught the “scene” unfolding outside her window.

Maria Hoff Barcelos, who arrived to Lisbon from Brazil last month, claims her neighborhood sees a lot of strange and fascinating things.

The 25-year-old uploaded a video to her TikTok account, @mariadasnoia, in which she filmed out her apartment window, giving her a bird’s eye view of the street below.

“Every night, something absurd happens,” she captioned the video, which has been seen over one million times. “So I relocated to Lisbon two days ago and my street is utter drama,” she says in the first sentence of her on-screen description.

The video, which can be viewed here, shows a line of cars behind Portugal’s iconic yellow tram as it comes to a halt in the middle of the roadway. Passengers, presumably, were also waiting inside.

Cars are parked on one side, and a dark vehicle has been awkwardly angled into the tram’s path, with the front bumper protruding.

Although there is plenty of room to drive past the locomotive, it is effectively trapped as it advances along the track.

“The tram could not go through because of a car parked improperly,” the on-screen text says, narrating the events. They broke into the vehicle and lifted it.”

A gang of four men gathers around the automobile, three of them rock it as they maneuver it over to make room for the tram to pass.

“What the hell is going on?” Get it together, boys. Barcelos adds, “Lol,” to the video. Finally, the tram—and the traffic queue—can pass, and the incident appears to have gathered quite a crowd from the nearby buildings.

“The entire neighborhood was cheering on the balconies,” she continued. That was all there was to today’s drama.”

Mimi Missy, who tweeted the video last month, speculated, “Why do I get a feeling the automobile owner was cheering from a balcony too?”

"Honestly, that would probably be his best option," Barcelos replied.