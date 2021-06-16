By the next G7 meeting, the WHO Director-General has asked world leaders to vaccinate 70% of the world against COVID.

On Monday, the director-general of the World Health Organization urged world leaders to commit to vaccinating at least 70% of the world’s population, claiming that COVID-19-related mortality were not reducing fast enough and that discrepancies in distribution were threatening progress.

According to the Associated Press, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus welcomed the 870 million vaccine doses pledged to the United Nations-backed COVAX project by leaders attending the G-7 conference, but noted that amount falls short of the 11 billion doses required.

Tedros stated, “The virus is moving quicker than the global (vaccine) dissemination.” He urged world leaders to commit to immunizing at least 70% of the world’s population by the time of the G7 conference next year.

COVID-19 kills almost 10,000 individuals every day, according to Tedros. He has previously asked wealthy countries to forego vaccinations for their teenagers and children and instead donate the vaccines to underdeveloped countries.

“There are enough vaccine doses to reduce transmission and save many lives if they are utilized in the appropriate places for the right people,” he added, underlining that health professionals and the most vulnerable individuals in poor nations should be the first to get immunized.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The COVID case in Romania has been dropped.

Authorities in Romania reported the lowest number of daily coronavirus infections in more than a year on Monday, with only 50 new cases reported.

In recent weeks, the number of daily infections in the country has dropped dramatically, from as many as 5,000 in April to approximately two hundred in June.

The decline coincides with the authority’s ongoing vaccination program, which has resulted in the administration of over 8.5 million vaccine doses to Romania’s population of over 19 million people. Vaccination uptake, on the other hand, has dropped significantly in the last month, raising concerns about vaccine reluctance.

More than one million COVID-19 infections have been documented in Romania since the outbreak began, with over 31,000 people dying.

Masks are no longer required for vaccinated guests at Walt Disney World.

While Walt Disney World in Florida is making it easier to see smiles again, tourists still aren’t allowed to touch the characters.

Face masks will be optional for visitors to the theme park resort who have been vaccinated beginning Tuesday, however Disney workers will not seek proof of immunization, according to the. This is a condensed version of the information.