By the end of the year, the US economy may be ready for less stimulus, according to the Fed’s chairman.

According to Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, the US economy and labor market have healed to the point where the central bank might begin to reduce its stimulus measures by the end of the year.

However, the Fed chairman stated that raising interest rates was not a priority, claiming that present inflationary pressures are only temporary.

When Covid-19 slammed the world’s largest economy last year, the Federal Reserve acted quickly to avoid a serious recession, cutting interest rates to zero and purchasing massive amounts of Treasury debt and agency mortgage-backed securities to restore liquidity to the financial system.

Powell remarked in his highly anticipated lecture to the annual Jackson Hole central banking symposium that the pandemic recession was “the briefest yet deepest on record.”

With millions of jobs restored, he hinted that the Fed would slow down its bond-buying program, which is currently at $120 billion per month.

Powell gave no details, instead repeating the Fed’s position that “it may be prudent to begin lowering the pace of asset purchases this year.”

Any move to reduce asset purchases would keep a considerable level of stimulus in place, he said, and would not suggest a rise in the benchmark lending rate any time soon.

Powell noted that the timing of “rate liftoff” from zero will be put to a “substantially more severe test.”

Businesses across the United States have been able to reopen fully as a result of widespread vaccinations, pushing the unemployment rate down to 5.4 percent last month, far closer to the pre-pandemic average of 3.5 percent.

Powell, on the other hand, stated that there is still more study to be done, and that the fast-spreading Delta version of Covid-19 adds to the ambiguity.

Prices have risen as the economy has recovered, bringing annual inflation to 4.2 percent in July, well beyond the Federal Reserve’s long-term target of 2%, according to the Fed’s preferred price index.

He downplayed concerns about inflation accelerating, noting that supply bottlenecks appear to be clearing and pay increases do not appear to be affecting pricing.

Inflation is expected to fall as transient pressures, such as surging used vehicle prices, go away, and Powell cautioned that reacting to circumstances that may prove to be ephemeral “may do more harm than good.”

“The ill-timed policy decision unduly inhibits hiring and other economic activity, pushing inflation lower than desired,” he wrote, adding that “such a miscalculation might be particularly harmful” at a time when the labor market is still recovering.

The Fed's goal is to get inflation up to 2%.