By the end of the year, Biden and Xi plan to hold a “virtual bilateral” meeting, according to the White House.

A senior US source said Wednesday that President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping aim to meet via video link “before the end of the year.”

The “virtual bilateral” has a “agreement in principle,” according to the official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

“The president expressed his desire to see Xi, which he hasn’t done in several years,” the official said. “Even if it’s only virtually, we’d expect them to be able to see one other.” According to the official, Xi will not attend the upcoming G20 summit in Rome, which would have been a natural location for Biden to schedule a bilateral meeting.

After meeting with China’s senior diplomat, Yang Jiechi, in Zurich, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan announced the virtual meeting. According to the senior official, the discussions lasted six hours.

As Biden advocates for the establishment of “guardrails” for the rising struggle between the two powers, Sullivan’s trip continues an upsurge in engagement between Beijing and Washington.

China’s confrontational posture toward Taiwan, the United States’ plan to sell nuclear submarines to Australia, economic issues, and human rights crimes against the Uyghurs in Xinjiang are all causing tensions.

As a huge trade war rumbles on with no resolution in sight, US Trade Representative Katherine Tai announced on Monday that she would soon be speaking with her Chinese counterpart.

Following his meeting with Director Yang in Zurich, Sullivan will go to Brussels and Paris, where he will “debrief his meeting with Director Yang to our European allies and partners,” according to the White House.

Since becoming president, Biden has had two phone calls with Xi, whom he has known for years. The second, which lasted 90 minutes, was held last month.