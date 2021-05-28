By running through the actual palace, a man creates his own Versailles filter.

Filters, like trends, come and go, with the clown and filler layer, time warp scan, and face swap being popular among social media users.

However, there is a new filter in town that has gained a lot of traction on TikTok. The race is known as the Versailles Run.

It depicts an animated figure dressed in a Marie Antoinette-style attire rushing through the gilded palace in retro visuals.

The user can project their face onto the screen, making it appear as if a cartoon version of themselves is racing around the French castle.

The hashtag #VersaillesRun has already received 373 million views on social media as many got on board, but one man has been branded a “legend” for recreating it in real life.

Sam DiBartolomeo’s TikTok account, @eu saminator, posted a video of himself at the real palace on the outskirts of Paris.

“POV: you don’t have the filter so you have to run through the real Versailles,” the 24-year-old captioned the video, which he captured the exterior of the huge property.

DiBartolomeo, who describes himself as an aerospace and mission system engineer, runs around the large chambers, imitating the filter.

He flawlessly mimics the filter’s trajectory, racing through a room with chandeliers and then down a staircase, displaying the sumptuous and gilded surroundings.

“So I went to Versailles shortly before it closes about 6,” DiBartolomeo, who was on vacation in Paris from Belgium, told Washington Newsday. I was the final person to be admitted. When they close, however, they allow tourists to finish their trip. As a result, I felt like I was the only one in the palace.

“I wasn’t prepared for that. Then I remembered TikTok had a Versailles filter, and I thought it would be hilarious to videotape myself in the actual Versailles. Because I was alone, I was not embarrassed.”

DiBartolomeo’s TikTok says he’s “trying to access the US from Europe via a VPN,” which could explain why he couldn’t utilize the filter.

The video has already received over 10 million views since it was posted on Thursday, with many people requesting that he splice it with the actual filter for more effect.

DiBartolomeo gave his fans what they wanted by filming while using his VPN to bypass the filter. This is a condensed version of the information.