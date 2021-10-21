By recruiting minorities for attacks in Afghanistan, ISIS sends a message to China.

At a time when separatists are increasingly looking to a more powerful China as a target in the region, the Islamic State militant group (ISIS) has delivered an implicit message to Beijing by claiming to have recruited ethnic minorities for recent assaults in neighboring Afghanistan.

Since the United States withdrew from a two-decade war effort in Afghanistan in late August, ISIS’ Khorasan province, also known as ISIS-K or ISKP (Islamic State – Khorasan Province), has claimed a series of strikes across the country. Two high-profile operations this month in the towns of Kunduz and Kandahar involved suicide attacks against Shiite Muslims gathered for Friday prayers, and both demonstrated the breadth of ISIS recruitment efforts in Afghanistan.

An “Abu Ali al-Balochi” and “Anas al-Khorasani” were involved in the attack in Kandahar last Friday. Balochistan and Khorasan are historical names for regions of Afghanistan, Iran, and Pakistan. Baloch terrorists have been implicated for deadly strikes against Chinese people in Pakistan, a close strategic partner of China, in a decades-long struggle spanning Iran and Pakistan.

The incident in Kunduz was reported to have been carried out by a “Mohammed al-Uyghuri,” a predominantly Muslim ethnic group in China’s Xinjiang province, which borders Afghanistan, a week earlier. China has attempted to suppress a separatist insurrection trying to establish what it refers to as East Turkestan in this northern region.

The Washington Newsday quoted Yun Sun, co-director of the East Asia Program and director of the China Program at the Stimson Center, as saying, "The message being communicated is political and geo-strategic." "It's a message from ISKP that it's staying the course in Afghanistan against foreign foes." It's sending a message to China." However, there may be some validation for the People's Republic's long-standing plan, as Yun explained, "the message received by Beijing is slightly different." "Of course, the Chinese authorities are well aware of local dangers and objections," she said. "However, the attacker's Uyghur identification aids much in confirming China's long allegation about Uyghur terrorists in Afghanistan, and that China's grievance is justifiable; thus, China's internal policy toward Uyghurs is also justified because of terrorist concerns."