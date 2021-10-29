By ordering a company to supply Austria and Germany, Vladimir Putin lowers Europe’s gas prices.

According to the Associated Press, European gas prices fell on Thursday after Russian President Vladimir Putin asked the country’s biggest natural gas business to send additional gas to storage facilities in Austria and Germany.

Prices plummeted after Putin instructed Alexei Miller, the leader of the state-controlled gas firm Gazprom, to begin pumping gas into the company’s storage facilities in Germany and Austria after the domestic facilities were filled by November 8.

“This will allow us to meet our contractual obligations in a dependable, steady, and consistent manner, as well as provide gas to our European partners in the autumn and winter,” Putin added. “At the very least, this will produce a more advantageous scenario in the European energy market as a whole.” Following a sharp increase in Europe’s gas prices in recent weeks, the price drop comes as a welcome relief. Due to reduced European Union stockpiles and the economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, demand in Asia has been strong.

The European Union’s 27 members rely on Russia for more than 40% of their gas imports.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

While Gazprom has met its long-term obligations, it has chosen to fill internal storage rather than sell additional gas on the EU spot market. Some European lawmakers have claimed that Russia is withholding gas to put pressure on German and EU officials to approve the Nord Stream 2 project, which was just finished.

Last week, Putin said that one of the two connections of the new pipeline under the Baltic Sea had already been loaded with gas in preparation for its launch, and that shipments might begin “the day after” once regulators approve it.

With a capacity of 55 billion cubic meters of gas per year, Nord Stream 2 is planned to send gas directly to Germany, avoiding Poland and Ukraine, which, like the US, have been vocal opponents of the project.

Ukrainian officials are concerned that the pipeline will cost the country $2 billion in annual gas transit fees and degrade its international reputation in the wake of Russia’s annexation of Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula in 2014 and assistance for separatist terrorists in eastern Ukraine.