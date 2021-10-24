By mid-to-late 2022, Yellen expects US inflation to moderate.

Inflation in the United States, which has been pushed up by pandemic-related supply and labor issues, is expected to drop in the second half of next year, according to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

With supply-chain issues slowing deliveries of a variety of parts, including semiconductors required by automakers, and amid widespread labor shortages and continued high demand for goods, US consumer prices in September were 5.4 percent higher than in the same month in 2020, raising concerns about the economy’s recovery.

Yellen, though, stated on CNN’s “State of the Union” that she sees a positive trend.

“Monthly inflation rates have already dropped significantly from the very high levels we witnessed in the spring and early summer.”

“On a 12-month basis, the inflation rate will remain high into next year as a result of what has already occurred,” she continued, “but I expect recovery by the middle to end of next year, second half of next year.”

The Federal Reserve Bank of the United States, the country’s central bank, aspires for an annual inflation rate of roughly 2% over time.

“I don’t think we’re about to lose control of inflation,” said Yellen, who chaired the Federal Reserve before being selected to run the Treasury Department by President Joe Biden.

“Americans haven’t witnessed inflation like we’ve seen recently in a long time,” she said.

However, Yellen said that as the country recovers from the pandemic, supply-chain issues are rectified, and more people return to work, conditions should improve.

“Inflation numbers are already well below their high on a monthly basis,” she remarked.

Yellen also expressed confidence that if the Biden administration’s two massive legislative packages, which ask for trillions of dollars in new expenditure, are passed, they will not drive inflation unnecessarily.

“Both of those,” she pointed out, “are over ten years long, not a single year.”