By knocking over rivals’ water bottles, an Olympic marathon runner sparks controversy.

Morhad Amdouni, a French runner, provoked outrage during the Olympic men’s marathon when he knocked over a row of water bottles before snatching the final one.

On Sunday in Sapporo, Japan, footage captured numerous racers reaching for a bottle from a hydration checkpoint before continuing the race in the scorching heat.

When it came to Amdouni, on the other hand, he managed to knock over nearly a whole row of bottles before grasping the last one on the table.

What are your thoughts on Amdouni destroying a complete row of water before taking the last one? pic.twitter.com/qrPaSzxLBW

August 8, 2021 — Ben St Lawrence (@bennysaint)

Long-distance runner Ben St Lawrence of Australia tweeted an 8-second video of the incident, which has received over a million views so far.

He wrote, “What are your thoughts about Amdouni knocking over an entire row of water before taking the last one?”

Many people chastised Amdouni, who came in 17th place in the race, and accused him of bad sportsmanship.

Piers Morgan, who called Amdouni the “greatest d*ckhead of the Tokyo Olympics,” was one of the critics who believed his actions were premeditated.

BREAKING: Morhad Amdouni, a French marathon runner, wins the gold medal for greatest d*ckhead of the Tokyo Olympics after purposefully knocking over all the water for his fellow competitors…

Unbelievable! pic.twitter.com/D4IwmlAHlL

August 8, 2021 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan)

“BREAKING: The Gold Medal for Biggest D*ckhead of the Tokyo Olympics goes to French marathon runner Morhad Amdouni, who purposefully knocks over all the water for his fellow competitors…” he said on Twitter.

Unbelievable!”

“Extreme #loser French marathon runner Mohad Amdouni purposely knocks over all the water so his competitors can’t drink,” wrote television personality Julia Bradbury. Don’t even get me started on the waste… but what a t*at.”

A runner who finished behind Amdouni won silver, according to Dutch politician Peter Valstar.

Valstar said, “Morhad Amdouni (France) purposefully knocks over all the water for his fellow marathon competitors.” “Abdi Nageeye (Holland) was just behind him and missed out on the bottle. Nageeye was awarded silver. Amdouni came in 17th place. “Karma is a jerk.”

Some Twitter users, on the other hand, gave Amdouni the benefit of the doubt.

