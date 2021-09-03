By eating its own offspring, an invasive cannibal frog species is speeding up evolution.

Evolution is usually a long process, but one toad species may have discovered a method to speed it up by eating its young.

Cane toads are native to Central America, but they were transferred to other countries in an unsuccessful attempt to control pests on fields. The poisonous species thrived in these new environments—particularly in Australia—and are now regarded as one of the world’s most invasive species.

Cane toads have no natural predators in Australia and will consume almost everything, including birds and small mammals—a combination of variables that has resulted in a fast population increase, culminating in millions of cane toads across the continent.

Because there are no predators in Australia, the sole threat to cane toads is each other. Cane toads will be forced to struggle for increasingly scarce resources if their population grows too large.

As a result, they began to devour their own hatchlings in order to control their population. According to Smithsonian Magazine, this type of cannibalism has been documented in the species’ native populations, but it is far more common in Australia, where the lack of predators makes overpopulation the primary problem.

However, according to a new study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America (PNAS), young toad hatchlings are fast adapting in order to avoid their seniors’ cannibalistic behavior.

Tadpoles will eat the hatchlings laid in ponds by female cane toads in Australian cane toad populations. “The young can’t swim or eat yet when these eggs hatch, so they can pretty much only lie there on the bottom of the pond until they mature into tadpoles,” said Jayna DeVore, the study’s lead researcher, to Live Science.

Cannibalism is only possible during this brief period—a few days—before hatchlings evolve into tadpoles. “Once the hatchlings develop into tadpoles, they are too large and mobile to be eaten by other tadpoles, so the cannibals must work rapidly if they want to consume them all,” DeVore explained.

As a result, cane toad hatchlings are growing at a faster rate than in their native populations, essentially reducing the window during which they can be consumed. This is a condensed version of the information.