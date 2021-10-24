By 2060, China wants to reduce its reliance on fossil fuels to less than 20%.

According to an official plan released by state media on Sunday, China is aiming for a bold clean energy goal of lowering fossil fuel use to under 20% by 2060.

The declaration comes after President Xi Jinping pledged to wean China off coal, with a goal of peaking carbon emissions by 2030 and attaining carbon neutrality 30 years later.

However, the country has been chastised for rushing to build hundreds of new coal-fired power facilities.

Authorities have also been attempting to increase production since coal prices have risen and supplies have become scarce in recent days, both of which have contributed to power outages.

On the other hand, China’s official Xinhua news agency announced a slew of goals on its way to carbon neutrality on Sunday.

One of them was for non-fossil fuel consumption to achieve roughly 25% of total energy use by 2030, when the country aims to reach peak emissions.

Carbon dioxide emissions per unit of GDP would have decreased by more than 65 percent from 2005 levels by then, according to Xinhua, and total installed wind and solar power capacity would have surpassed 1.2 billion kilowatts.

The recommendations also reaffirmed an earlier goal of reducing carbon emissions per unit of GDP by 18% by 2025, compared to 2020 levels.

China is battling to wean itself off coal, which accounts for over 60% of the country’s energy-hungry economy.

Economic planners are concerned that reducing coal production too soon may stifle growth.

While China stated in a previous statement that President Xi intends to “strictly restrict” the growth of coal power plants, it also indicated that growth will continue in the coming years, stating that coal use will begin to decline gradually from 2026.