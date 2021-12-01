By 2030, the world’s oceans would be polluted by 58.4 million tons of plastic each year, according to a report.

According to the Associated Press, a new analysis from the National Academy of Sciences estimates that 58.4 million tons of plastic will be introduced to the world’s oceans each year by 2030.

Recycling plastic and ensuring that it is properly disposed of would not solve the problem. One method to reduce plastic, according to Kara Lavender Law, an oceanographer and co-author of the paper, is to create less plastic.

According to the data, the United States generates about 46 million tons of plastic waste each year. It ends up in the oceans in the amount of 2.2 billion pounds.

“To reduce plastic trash in the environment, the United States needs drastically cut solid waste generation [absolute and per person],” according to the paper.

Plastic-polluted oceans are having a negative influence on marine life and water quality.

The survey looked at hundreds of studies and found that out of 914 marine species studied, 701 had problems with plastic ingestion. 354 of them became entangled in plastic.

Furthermore, DNA studies revealed that some plastic contains viruses and bacteria from humans and wildlife that could spread disease, according to the report.

Plastic pollution is an issue in rivers, lakes, and on land, according to report chair Margaret Spring, chief conservation and research officer at the Monterey Bay Aquarium, who added that the Great Lakes probably have a higher percentage of plastic contamination than the seas.

Researchers have been studying the issue for years, but they can’t determine how much of the plastic manufactured in the United States ends up in the water because there aren’t any monitoring or reporting regulations in place—which, according to Law, should be.

The United States is the world’s leading producer of plastic garbage. They manufacture, export, and import plastics, so the problem is worldwide, according to the authors.

“The United States manufactures the material, imports and exports it, and we all use and dispose of it,” Law explained. “As the primary offender, we also have this opportunity” to resolve the issue.

The plastics problem will not be remedied unless the country produces less plastic, redesigns it, keeps better track of it, and cleans up more.