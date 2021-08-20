Businesses claim that the quarantine in Hong Kong jeopardizes the city’s status as a financial center.

European business executives have warned that Hong Kong’s strict quarantine restrictions have kept inhabitants “indefinitely” in the city, jeopardizing the city’s standing as an international financial center.

The European Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong wrote a rare open letter to chief executive Carrie Lam on Thursday, calling the city’s recent toughening of incoming travel rules “out of proportion” and a “major setback.”

The Chinese financial hub has some of the tightest quarantine restrictions in the world, which has kept virus infections low but cut off most people from the rest of the world for the previous 18 months.

Arrivals from high-risk nations must stay in hotel quarantine for 21 days, while those from lower-risk countries must stay for seven days before beginning self-monitoring for another seven days.

The authorities announced last week that a brief experiment with loosening some of these requirements had to be cancelled.

The decision threw many people’s vacation plans into disarray as the summer holidays approached, causing a hotel room shortage and growing frustration among the business sector.

In the letter, Frederik Gollob, chairman of the chamber’s board of directors, wrote, “We are of the opinion that Hong Kong must open itself sooner rather than later or this new quarantine regime may lead many in the international community to question if they want to remain indefinitely trapped in Hong Kong when the rest of the world is moving on.”

“This growing anxiety within the foreign business community poses an undeniable danger to Hong Kong’s standing as an international commercial center.”

While new virus strains were being discovered, he added that vaccination had helped to reduce the probability of severe infections, and that several governments had established measures to address the problem as endemic.

He asked the government to grasp the “new normal” and develop a “clear exit strategy” as a foundation for restoring confidence and allowing businesses to prepare ahead.

Leaders have been pursuing a “zero infection” policy in the hopes of eradicating the disease in the city, but a weak vaccination program has impeded the city’s capacity to open up.

Despite having enough vaccines for the whole population, the city has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the developed world, with only 45 percent of the population fully immunized.

Hong Kong and Singapore said on Thursday that they will proceed with a previously postponed proposal to build a travel bubble between the two cities. Brief News from Washington Newsday.