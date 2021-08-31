Business Opposition to Hong Kong’s “Zero-Covid” Strategy is dismissed.

On Tuesday, Hong Kong’s leader reaffirmed her zero-Covid policy, despite mounting criticism from the business community over the city’s indefinite international isolation.

Earlier this month, the European Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong sent a rare open letter to Chief Executive Carrie Lam, warning that the finance hub’s commercial reputation was in jeopardy and citizens were “indefinitely stuck.”

However, Lam stated that there are no plans to change direction, adding to concerns that the travel restrictions will not be lifted anytime soon.

“Right now, the most essential defense is to keep cases from being imported as much as possible,” Lam told reporters.

She also stated that normalizing transit with the Chinese mainland would take precedence over global travel, despite the fact that Singapore, Singapore’s primary regional adversary, is preparing to live with the coronavirus and open up to the rest of the world.

“The more relaxed you are at the overseas arrivals, the less likelihood you will have to go to the mainland,” she told reporters.

Most international corporations, according to Lam, are likewise in favor of reopening mainland China travel first.

“Yes, foreign enterprises want to travel,” she added. “They want to travel to the mainland, they want to travel back to their home countries, and they want to travel all across the world.”

“However, Hong Kong’s most significant advantage is that it serves as a gateway to mainland China, which is a massive market.”

Her remarks will be excellent news to Chinese enterprises, but they will provide little comfort to international corporations that select Hong Kong for its regional access, cheap taxes, legal system, and financial services.

China has also showed little interest in loosening its own stringent travel restrictions, which include those imposed on Hong Kong.

Officials in mainland China, according to local media in Hong Kong this week, will retain restrictions in place until at least after the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Hong Kong has mostly held the coronavirus at bay, thanks to mask-wearing, rigorous social separation, and among of the world’s strictest quarantine regulations, but despite sufficient supplies, its vaccination rates lag below Singapore’s.

Singapore boasts one of the most successful immunization efforts in the world, with more than 80% of the population fully vaccinated, including 84 percent of people over the age of 70.

Only 46% of eligible Hong Kong citizens are completely vaccinated, with only 25% of those aged 70 and up receiving a double injection.