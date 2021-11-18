Burundi’s sanctions have been lifted by the United States.

On Thursday, the US government lifted sanctions imposed on Burundi six years ago, citing elections, a reduction in violence, and President Evariste Ndayishimiye’s reforms.

President Joe Biden signed an executive order rescinding sanctions imposed in November and December 2015 against eight powerful military and security leaders in the Central African country, including then-Public Security Minister Alain Guillaume Bunyoni, the government’s second-ranking official.

The situation in Burundi has “substantially changed as a result of developments over the last year, including the transfer of power following 2020 elections, greatly reduced violence, and President Ndayishimiye’s pursuit of reforms across several sectors,” according to Biden’s order.

“The United States recognizes President Ndayishimiye’s positive reforms while continuing to press the Burundi government to improve the country’s human rights situation and hold those responsible for violations and abuses accountable,” said Wally Adeyemo, deputy secretary of the US Treasury, who oversees sanctions.

In April 2015, Burundi fell into violence as President Pierre Nkurunziza announced his candidacy for a third consecutive term in power, despite legal concerns.

This action resulted in the killing of 1,200 Burundians and the exodus of 400,000 others.

Officials from the United States and the United Nations warned at the time that the country was on the verge of devolving into a genocide-like civil war, and the eight sanctioned were seen as primary instigators of the violence and human rights violations.

Nkurunziza ruled until June 2020, when he died just weeks after his anointed successor, Ndayishimiye, was elected.