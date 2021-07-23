Burundi halts rare-earth mining amid a dispute over wealth.

Burundi’s government announced the suspension of many multinational mining corporations, claiming it was not receiving a fair part of the country’s mineral resources.

The Gakara project, one of the world’s richest sources of rare earths, which are crucial components in many hi-tech products, is one of those targeted.

Mines Minister Ibrahim Uwizeye said in a letter to the businesses seen by AFP that the decision was made earlier this month due to “many failures” in the country’s mining code.

The letter stated that “the state, which owns the soil and minerals, is not making a profit as it should.”

The mining contracts, according to Uwizeye, are “unbalanced.”

“We want to renegotiate all of these agreements for the sake of the people,” he told AFP on Thursday. “These minerals must be used to pay the country’s development.”

The seven firms involved include British, Chinese, and Russian, but Rainbow Rare Earths, a UK-listed company, is the major target of Burundi’s wrath.

Rainbow operates Gakara, Africa’s sole producing rare-earth mine, through a company that is 10% controlled by the Burundi government.

Other enterprises that have had their operations halted are those that mine gold and coltan, which is mostly utilized in electronic equipment.

Burundi had high aspirations for its industrial mining operations, especially rare earths, but revenue has been lower than predicted thus far.

Burundi, according to Uwizeye, is demanding a more equal portion of the Gakara project’s revenue and has ordered Rainbow to cease rare earth concentrate exports until the matter is rectified.

Rainbow did not respond to a request for comment right away.

“Burundi plans to generate around $1.5 million from mining in the fiscal year 2021… this is really small compared to what is exported,” Gabriel Rufyiri, president of Burundi’s top anti-corruption body Olucome, said.

President Evariste Ndayishimiye, who took office in June 2020, has made tackling corruption a primary priority in Burundi, which has long been named among Amnesty International’s top ten most corrupt countries.

Magnets utilized in future sectors such as wind turbines, robots, and electric cars, as well as consumer items such as smartphones, computer screens, and telescopic lenses, require rare-earth materials.