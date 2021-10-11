Burkina Faso Will Begin The Trial Of The Assailants Of Left-Wing Idol Sankara.

The trial of 14 persons, including a former president, for the death of Burkina Faso’s famed revolutionary leader Thomas Sankara 34 years ago was slated to begin on Monday in Burkina Faso.

For years, the assassination of Sankara, a pan-African symbol, has left a pall over the tiny Sahel state, fueling its reputation for turmoil and carnage.

In October 1987, following a putsch that brought his friend and comrade-in-arms Blaise Compaore to power, Sankara and 12 others were shot by a hit squad.

Compaore governed the country for the next 27 years, until he was overthrown by a popular rebellion and fled to Ivory Coast, where he was awarded citizenship.

He and his former right-hand man, General Gilbert Diendere, who had led the elite Presidential Security Regiment, are accused of murdering, endangering national security, and concealing corpses.

Compaore, who has consistently denied any involvement in the assassination, will be tried in absentia by the military court in Ouagadougou.

His lawyers declared last week that he would not be attending a “political trial” marred by anomalies, claiming that as a former head of state, he was entitled to immunity.

Diendere, 61, is already serving a 20-year sentence for masterminding a conspiracy against the interim administration formed after Compaore’s fall in 2015.

Hyacinthe Kafando, a former chief warrant officer in Compaore’s presidential guard who is suspected of commanding the hit squad, is another important name among the defendants. He’s on the run from the authorities.

Sankara, a young army commander and Marxist-Leninist, rose to power in a coup in 1983 when he was only 33 years old.

He changed the country’s name from Upper Volta to Burkina Faso, which means “land of honest men,” a relic of the French colonial era.

He pursued a socialist agenda of nationalizations, prohibiting female genital mutilation, polygamy, and forced marriages.

He became an idol in left-wing African circles, much like Ghana’s previous leader Jerry Rawlings, for his radical ideas and defiance of the big powers.

Burkina Faso has long been plagued by silence about the assassination — the subject was taboo throughout Compaore’s long tenure in authority — and many people are unhappy that the killers have gone unpunished.

"All of the lying will come to an end during the trial, and we will receive some type of truth. The trial, on the other hand, will not be able to restore our dream "Sankara's comrade and putsch survivor, Halouna Traore, remarked.