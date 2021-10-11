Burkina Faso Has Begun The Trial Of The Assailants Of Left-Wing Idol Sankara.

The long-awaited trial of 14 men, including the former president, implicated in the death of Burkina Faso’s left-wing leader Thomas Sankara 34 years ago began on Monday in Ouagadougou.

The assassination of Sankara, a pan-Africanist symbol, has cast a pall over the destitute Sahel state for years, exacerbating the region’s reputation for unrest and bloodshed.

On October 15, 1987, during a putsch that elevated his friend and comrade-in-arms Blaise Compaore to power, Sankara and 12 others were shot by a hit squad.

The principal accused, Compaore, stated last week through his lawyers that he would boycott the trial.

He controlled the country for 27 years before being overthrown in 2014 by a popular uprising and escaping to Ivory Coast, where he was awarded citizenship.

He and his former right-hand man, General Gilbert Diendere, who had led the elite Presidential Security Regiment, are accused of murdering, endangering national security, and concealing corpses.

Diendere, 61, is already serving a 20-year sentence for masterminding a conspiracy against the interim administration formed after Compaore’s fall in 2015.

He came in court wearing a military uniform and appeared to be at ease.

Hyacinthe Kafando, a former chief warrant officer in Compaore’s presidential guard who is suspected of commanding the gunmen, is another important character among the defendants. He’s on the run from the authorities.

Compaore has consistently denied any involvement in the assassination.

His lawyers declared last week that he would not be attending a “political trial” that they claimed was marred by irregularities, and that as a former head of state, he was entitled to immunity.

Sankara, a young army commander and Marxist-Leninist, rose to power in a coup in 1983 when he was only 33 years old.

He changed the country’s name from Upper Volta to Burkina Faso, which means “land of honest men,” a relic of the French colonial era.

He pursued a socialist agenda of nationalizations, prohibiting female genital mutilation, polygamy, and forced marriages.

He became an idol in left-wing African circles, much like Ghana’s previous leader Jerry Rawlings, for his radical ideas and defiance of the big powers.

Burkina Faso has been plagued by silence about the assassination for a long time, and many people are furious that the killers have gone unpunished.

The question of Sankara’s brutal death was taboo during Compaore’s long reign.

Following his removal, the interim administration initiated an inquiry into the incident in 2015 and filed an international arrest order for him the following year.

Mariam, Sankara's widow, is still alive.