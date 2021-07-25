‘Bullying, Harassment, or Discrimination’ is reported by 64% of female veterans in the United Kingdom, according to a poll.

According to a report by the government’s defense committee, at least 64% of female veterans in the UK armed forces have faced bullying, sexual harassment, and discrimination in their roles.

The defense sub-committee on women in the armed services released a report on Sunday that indicated that 58 percent of women currently serving in the British military have encountered similar forms of abuse.

Around 4,200 women were questioned by the committee, with roughly 10% of them serving in the military. The report marks the first time the Ministry of Defense has relaxed a ban on military personnel participating in investigations.

The report includes “truly shocking” instances of gang rape, bullying for resisting sexual advances, and assault by senior officers, among other forms of sexual assault and rape suffered by servicewomen. According to the study, some women have witnessed friends being attacked by groups of men but have been too terrified to report it, and mess halls and public spaces are frequently viewed as “places of risk.”

Furthermore, the research discovered a general lack of trust in the military’s complaints mechanism. Nearly 60% of women said they were uncomfortable reporting bullying, harassment, and discrimination, and many of those who did felt the system was “extremely poor.”

“As it stands, the complaints system is severely insufficient, leaving most people feeling unwilling to speak up. “We also heard allegations of senior officers burying complaints to protect their own reputations and careers,” said veteran Sarah Atherton, who chairs the ministry’s section on women in the armed services.

Serious sexual offenses, according to Atherton, should not be tried in the court martial system because “military women are being denied justice.”

Instead, the committee is recommending officials to transfer rape and sexual assault cases from military to civilian courts. The committee also wants a new defense authority that isn’t part of the chain of command to investigate claims of bullying, harassment, and discrimination.

