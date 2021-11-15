Bulgaria’s long political deadlock could be broken by a surprise election victory.

Bulgarians were hopeful Monday that a government may be formed after the country’s third general election in a year produced a surprise winner.

With more than 75% of the votes tabulated from Sunday’s elections, the moderate We Continue the Change (PP) party, created in September by two Harvard-educated former entrepreneurs, appeared to be on track for a surprise victory with more than 25% of the vote.

“I’m hoping they’ll be able to build a government that is reasonable… This is the third election in a year that has already been overburdened “Lyuba Yanchuleva, a 67-year-old graphic designer, said AFP while walking her dog in Sofia on Monday morning.