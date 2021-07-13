Bulgaria’s ‘Government’ is shunned by potential partners.

Two parties that he had sought to endorse a new Bulgarian anti-establishment party founded by popular singer Slavi Trifonov, which has claimed the right to form a government after inconclusive weekend votes, were snubbed Tuesday.

Trifonov’s There Is Such a People (ITN) party led with 24.07 percent of the vote in a nearly complete count of Sunday’s vote.

With 23.52 percent of the vote, the conservative GERB party of former three-time prime minister Boyko Borisov came in second.

In the 240-seat parliament, ITN is expected to gain only 65 seats. Trifonov, on the other hand, has claimed the authority to form a government, has released a list of ministers, and is seeking backing from other parties.

Premier Nikolay Vasilev, an experienced economist and finance specialist, is on his list, as are other young ministers with foreign qualifications but little experience in government.

Trifonov, 54, stated before the vote that he would rely on the small right-wing Democratic Bulgaria and the left-leaning Stand Up! Mafia Out organizations that arose from last summer’s anti-corruption street protests for support.

They received 12.63 percent and 5.01 percent of the vote, respectively, although none of the three parties would be able to form a 121-seat majority.

Both Democratic Bulgaria (DB) and Stand Up! Bulgaria (SUB) are pro-Bulgarian parties. On Tuesday, Mafia Out rejected Trifonov’s government plan.

On Tuesday, DB co-leader Hristo Ivanov told private bTV channel, “Obviously, our backing is not requested.”

He encouraged ITN to “show common sense and return to conversation” and begin debating judicial reforms and other concerns that arose during the protests last year.

“He hasn’t received a presidential mandate yet proposes a government… this isn’t serious,” Stand Up! says. Late Monday, Mafia Out co-leader Nikolay Hadjigenov told AFP.

President Rumen Radev will ask the party with the highest votes to form a government after the official results are released.

Trifonov has stated that his party intends to govern alone because the term “coalition” has become “a bad word in recent years.”

The 54-year-old, who has spent decades delighting Bulgarians with pop-folk tunes and traditional ballads, has avoided putting himself up as a future prime minister due to health issues.

Trifonov previously stated that he would not collaborate with any of the established players, including the GERB, the Socialists BSP, or the Turkish Minority MRF.

BSP leader Kornelia Ninova, on the other hand, declared on Tuesday that the party “would not support Slavi Trifonov’s proposed cabinet.”

Trifonov’s move was panned by analysts.

“This cabinet is a way of twisting the other parties’ arms,” said analyst Ognyan Minchev of the Institute for Regional and International Studies, an independent research tank.

"Slavi Trifonov provides an obvious dilemma to other political parties – you.