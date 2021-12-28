Bulgarians in the Euro waiting room were split on whether or not to join.

Bulgaria may join the eurozone in 2024, but the EU’s poorest country is split on the idea of abandoning its national currency in favor of joining the single European currency club.

The change excites Krasimir Atanasov, a 37-year-old tennis coach standing in line at a currency exchange office in Sofia, Bulgaria’s capital.

He has fled overseas, to Finland in his instance, like millions of his compatriots, and wants Bulgaria to “become like other European countries” and use the euro.

Valeria Petrova, 58, a self-described “patriot,” nevertheless, says she wants to “maintain the lev,” Bulgaria’s native currency.

She is concerned that the country may end up in the same situation as Greece, which was forced to adopt harsh structural reforms in exchange for aid during a debt crisis that threatened its eurozone membership.

Another man in line behind her expresses concern that the euro may lead to higher pricing, a concern shared by many Europeans when the currency was introduced in 12 nations on January 1, 2002.

Even the ABTTA, one of the country’s tour operator associations, argues that while the one currency would make doing business easier for the industry, it is concerned about a potential “loss in purchasing power” among Bulgarians.

Bulgaria became a member of the European Union in 2007.

Last year, the country joined the European financial union and an exchange rate mechanism, which requires a candidate country to spend at least two years in the eurozone before being allowed.

The anticipated exchange rate for accession is 1.95583 lev per euro, which is the same as it has been when the eurozone was established in 1999.

After a year of political paralysis, the new government sworn in earlier this month committed to take “all the steps necessary to enter the eurozone.”

To persuade skeptics, Finance Minister Assen Vassilev has called for a “wide public debate.”

In a November interview with AFP, Vassilev was asked if the target date of 2024 for admission was realistic. “It’s going to take some work, but I think it’s doable,” he said.

With the exception of the Socialist Party, economist Ruslan Stefanov of the Centre for the Study of Democracy noted that “there is a relative consensus” across the political spectrum in favor of eurozone membership (CSD).

However, many Bulgarians are concerned about price increases because they recall the 1996-97 economic crisis, when 14 banks failed and inflation soared to nearly 300 percent.

