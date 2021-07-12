Bulgarian TV Entertainer’s Political Party Wins by a Slender Margin in Parliamentary Election

According to the Associated Press, a Bulgarian TV entertainer’s political party won the country’s parliamentary election by a razor-thin margin Monday, with nearly 99 percent of the votes counted.

Slavi Trifonov’s anti-elite There Is Such a People party received 23.0 percent of the vote, defeating Boyko Borisov’s center-right GERB party by 0.2 percent.

Trifonov stated that his party will not form a coalition, but will instead “take political responsibility” and offer his own minority administration to Parliament.

The Socialist Party, with 13.5 percent, the liberal anti-corruption organization Democratic Bulgaria, with 12.6 percent, the ethnic Turkish MRF party, with 10.7 percent, and the center-left alliance Stand Up! Mafia Out!, with 5%, make up the 240-seat Parliament.

Fundamental liberties were generally respected in the poll, according to international monitors on Monday.

“These elections took place amid widespread public mistrust in the political establishment, largely as a result of widespread allegations of corruption and an unsuccessful attempt to form a government following the April elections,” said Artur Gerasymov, an official with the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe.

The hasty elections were held just three months after an inconclusive poll, and the result was yet another fractured parliament that would struggle to create a sustainable governing coalition. They also signaled a significant loss in support for Borissov’s GERB party, following claims of extensive wrongdoing during his tenure by the current caretaker administration.

Bulgaria, a NATO and EU member, has been chastised for failing to combat corruption and for lacking in the rule of law and media freedom.

The US Treasury issued sanctions against many Bulgarian public officials and corporate leaders for corruption last month, bolstering Borissov’s opponents’ anti-corruption crusade.

The first session of the new parliament is slated to begin next week.