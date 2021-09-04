Bukele receives permission to run for re-election in El Salvador.

Despite the country’s constitution banning the president from serving two consecutive terms in office, El Salvador’s top court said Friday that populist President Nayib Bukele would be allowed to seek for a second term.

Bukele will be able to compete for a second term in 2024, perhaps making him the first Central American president to serve more than five years in office since the 1950s, thanks to the Supreme Court’s judgment.

In its decision, the court stated that a sitting head of state may seek re-election for a second term as long as they had not previously served as president.

The ruling was made by judges appointed to El Salvador’s top court by Bukele in May, following the removal of numerous justices critical of the administration by the country’s parliament, a move dubbed a “coup d’etat” by critics and met with international outrage.

The new judges then overturned a prior judgment by the Supreme Court’s Constitutional Chamber, which stated that the president could not serve more than one term in a row. That verdict did, however, allow the president to run in a subsequent election.

Bukele, who was elected in 2019, has a lot of support in El Salvador because of his vows to battle organized crime and restore security in the country, which is plagued by violence.

His allies also control a significant majority in the country’s Congress, a position not seen since a peace agreement ended the country’s 12-year civil war in 1992.

But he’s been accused of authoritarian inclinations for a long time.

Bukele sent troops to the country’s parliament last year in an attempt to exert pressure on parliamentarians.