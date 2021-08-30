Brother claims that a US drone strike killed his Kabul family.

On Sunday evening in Kabul, Ezmarai Ahmadi went home from work to find the typical squealing children awaiting him — his sons and daughters, as well as a swarm of cousins and nephews.

He parked his white automobile in the driveway of a modest house in Kwaja Burga, a densely crowded neighborhood northwest of Kabul, and handed the keys to his eldest son.

While Ezmarai stood on the sidelines, the kids clambered into the car, imagining that parking was an adventure.

Then, out of the blue Afghan sky, a missile slammed into the car with such ferocity that it obliterated the lives of ten people in a second.

The US announced on Sunday that an air strike had destroyed an explosive-laden vehicle, thwarting an attempt by the Islamic State to explode a car bomb at Kabul airport.

On Monday, it appeared as if they had made a huge blunder.

Ezmarai’s brother, Aimal Ahmadi, stated, “The missile arrived and hit the car full of kids inside our house.”

“It took out all of them.”

Aimal claimed that the air strike killed ten members of his family, including his own daughter and five other youngsters.

When AFP arrived to the strike site on Monday, Aimal was impatiently waiting for other relatives to arrive to assist him in arranging graves for the majority of his family.

“My brother was murdered, along with his four children. He stated despondently, “I lost my young daughter… nephews and nieces.”

In a statement, Captain Bill Urban, a US military spokesperson, said, “We are aware of reports of civilian deaths following our hit on a vehicle in Kabul.”

Aimal couldn’t believe his brother could be mistaken for an Islamic State sympathiser, let alone an operative preparing a devastating car bomb attack.

Ezmarai worked as an engineer for a non-governmental organization, and he was just an ordinary Afghan trying to make ends meet in a difficult time.

Since an IS suicide bomber detonated a large blast at the airport’s entrance on Thursday, vast crowds flocked inside in the hopes of boarding an evacuation flight out of Afghanistan, US nerves have been frazzled.

Nearly 100 Afghans, as well as 13 US service men, were killed just days before the final American soldier was to leave the country following a horrific 20-year war.

In this context, US intelligence had warned of a new threat. Brief News from Washington Newsday.