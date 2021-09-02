Broadcasters in China have been ordered to ‘Put an End’ to ‘Sissy Men’ and ‘Other Abnormal Esthetics.’

According to the Associated Press, China’s Communist Party has instructed its television broadcasters to “put a stop to sissy males and other abnormal esthetics,” as part of President Xi Jinping’s “national rejuvenation” plan.

The pejorative word “niang pao,” which means “girlie guns,” was used by China’s television regulator to disparage effeminate men. The Chinese government’s decision to “put a stop” to them reflects the government’s concern that male pop artists do not provide enough macho influence for the country’s men. Meanwhile, several male pop stars in neighboring Japan and South Korea are noted for having a sleek and feminine look.

Broadcasters were also told not to promote “vulgar internet superstars” alongside celebrity culture, and to “vigorously promote good Chinese traditional culture, revolutionary culture, and advanced socialist culture.”

China has also made it illegal for anyone under the age of 18 to play online games during school hours, limiting the activity to three hours per week as of Wednesday.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

China is stepping up its efforts to tighten control over industry and society while also enforcing state morals.

President Xi Jinping has demanded that the Communist Party exert greater control over business, education, culture, and religion. Companies and the general public are being pushed to comply with the government’s goal for a stronger China and a healthy society.

The party is attempting to deter what it sees as unhealthy celebrity obsession by restricting children’s access to internet gaming.

Broadcasters should avoid encouraging a love of riches and notoriety, according to the regulator.

In addition, Xi’s administration is tightening its grip on China’s internet industries.

It has taken antitrust, data security, and other enforcement proceedings against firms including as Tencent Holdings, which provides gaming and social media, and Alibaba Group, which the governing party believes is too big and autonomous.

Before new games could be released, game makers had to submit them to the government for approval. Officials have requested that they incorporate nationalistic elements.

In addition, the party is tightening its grip on celebrities.

The commission advised broadcasters to avoid entertainers who “violate public order” or have “lost morals.” Programs about celebrities’ children are likewise prohibited.

Weibo Corp., a microblogging site, suspended thousands of accounts for fan clubs and entertainment on Saturday. This is a condensed version of the information.