Britney Spears wins the right to a new lawyer in her battle to have her father removed from the picture.

Britney Spears won her battle to eliminate her father’s control of her affairs on Wednesday, when a judge ruled that she may pick her own lawyer to help her dissolve a guardianship that she called “cruel.”

Spears returned to court three weeks after her initial stunning statement, in which she pleaded with a judge to release her from a years-long conservatorship, piqued international interest in the case.

During the hearing on Wednesday, Judge Brenda Penny accepted Spears’ prior attorney’s resignation and indicated that she would accept the 39-year-new old’s choice, Mathew Rosengart, to defend her.

On the margins of the court, Rosengart told AFP that he would file a petition “as soon as possible” to have Jamie Spears removed as conservator, and that the singer’s father should just step down.

Rosengart, a former federal prosecutor who has defended Steven Spielberg and Sean Penn, stated, “We will be filing a motion as soon as feasible to relocate Mr Spears, subject to our formal retention.”

“Why isn’t Mr. Spears stepping down voluntarily?” Rosengart inquired. “He no longer belongs in this conservatorship. And we feel he should resign immediately on his own volition.”

Spears was angry and upset as she spoke to the court over the phone, using the occasional profanity as she indicated she wanted to “file charges” against her father.

“I’m upset, and I’m going there,” the singer claimed, even telling the court that she believed “they were attempting to kill me” at one point.

Spears demanded “investigations” and a restraining order against her father, saying, “If the court doesn’t recognize this as abuse… I don’t know what is.”

Following the judge’s decision, Spears took to Instagram to broadcast a video of herself doing cartwheels with the caption: “Coming along, guys… coming along!!!!!” Today is my first day with actual representation… I am grateful and blessed!!!! ”

She signed her post with the hashtag “#FreeBritney,” which has become a catchphrase among her devoted followers.

Spears, who rose to stardom in her teens, had a public meltdown in 2007 when she attacked a paparazzo’s car at a petrol station.

A California court placed her under a peculiar legal guardianship the next year, which was mostly overseen by her father, Jamie.

Spears quickly resumed her career after that, releasing three albums, appearing on numerous television shows, and even taking up a residency in Las Vegas.

However, she abruptly stated in January 2019 that she would be postponing her performances until further notice.

