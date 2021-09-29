Britney Spears’ lawyers are pushing for the father’s control to be lifted.

After weeks of twists and turns – and two major new documentaries about the pop singer – Britney Spears’ effort to dissolve her father’s controversial guardianship could reach a resolution in a new court hearing in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

The courthouse was packed, with some fans arriving early in the morning to try to get one of the few remaining public seats.

Spears’ father has had complete control over her life for the past 13 years, thanks to a contentious legal arrangement that the 39-year-old American singer has called “abusive” and which her attorneys have asked be overturned.

Jamie Spears’ lawyer Mathew Rosengart stated in a filing this week that she “must be suspended on September 29th; followed by the immediate termination of the conservatorship.”

“Every day and every hour that he serves as conservator passes is one in which he causes his daughter grief and pain,” the petition claims.

Jamie Spears allegedly had surveillance devices discreetly planted in his daughter’s bedroom to record her talks, according to a New York Times documentary broadcast Friday.

“It reminded me of someone in prison,” a former security agency employee told the creators of “Controlling Britney Spears.”

The pop star’s lawyers said the charges against Jamie Spears were “horrifying and inexcusable breaches of his adult daughter’s privacy,” according to the New York Times.

Jamie Spears disputes that she was subjected to illegal spying.

Another new documentary, Netflix’s “Britney versus Spears,” which premiered on Tuesday, says that the singer tried twice to employ her own counsel during the conservatorship but was denied both times.

Spears was eventually able to pick her own counsel, Rosengart, in July, and her father filed a petition to have the conservatorship lifted last month.

He remains in position, despite the fact that his daughter “believes she can handle her own life.”

Around a hundred admirers gathered outside the courtroom on the closed main street, chanting “Britney’s body, Britney’s decision” and “Hey hey ho ho, the conservatorship has got to go.”

Many people hoisted colorful signs with phrases like “Jail Jamie” and “Free Britney,” which has been picked up by her fans all over the world on social media.

Spears’ lawyers accuse her father of attempting to prolong the guardianship for his own financial gain in a petition filed this week.

His actions are "a ruse aimed to escape the embarrassment of being suspended and the responsibilities that come with it, including the.