Britney Spears Is Engaged To Her Boyfriend Sam Asghari.

Britney Spears announced her engagement to her boyfriend Sam Asghari on social media on Sunday.

In an Instagram micro-video clip, Spears, 39, flaunted a diamond ring and wrote, “I can’t f***ing believe it!!!!!!!”

Sam Asghari, her boyfriend – now fiance – is by her side in the video, whom she turns to and kisses on the cheek.

“Do you like it?” says the narrator. Asghari, a 27-year-old man, inquires.

“Yeah!” Spears squeals with joy.

The response was overwhelming, with over 1.6 million people liking the post by Sunday night.

“Congratulations, sweetheart!! I am overjoyed for you! In a remark on the video, celebrity heiress Paris Hilton stated, “Welcome to the club!”

On Asghari’s Instagram page, a simple photo of him kissing Spears while she lifts her hand – and ring finger – to show off her new bling can be found.

In 2016, Spears and Asghari co-starred in a music video for her single “Slumber Party.”

Spears has two children with her ex-husband, rapper Kevin Federline, and was married for only 55 hours to childhood friend Jason Alexander in Las Vegas.

The singer rose to prominence in her teens with hits like “…Baby One More Time,” but had a public meltdown in 2007 when she attacked a paparazzo’s car at a petrol station.

As a result, she was placed under a court-ordered conservatorship, which was overseen mostly by her father, Jamie Spears.

She quickly resumed her career, releasing three albums, appearing on numerous television shows, and even taking up a residency in Las Vegas.

However, she abruptly announced in January 2019 that she would be postponing her performances until further notice, and she became increasingly vocal about the conservatorship.

In July, she filed a petition to have her father removed from the 13-year guardianship, which she said was based on “abuse,” and Jamie Spears filed a petition to revoke the conservatorship in early September.