Britney Spears’ Guardianship is dissolved by a judge.

A judge in Los Angeles on Friday ended the tumultuous guardianship that had ruled Britney Spears’ life for the previous 13 years, restoring her independence as well as ownership of a multimillion-dollar mansion.

The judgment, which was greeted with boisterous applause by Spears’ fans outside the downtown courthouse, puts an end to a conservatorship that her father had been overseeing for a long time and that the judge had decided to discontinue “The singer has been labeled as “abusive” by Toxic.

“The conservatorship of Britney Jean Spears’ person and estate is hereby dissolved as of today. And that is the court’s decision “Judge Brenda Penny opined.

After her father Jamie Spears was removed from his position as guardian of her finances and estate at a prior hearing in September, the guardianship was officially ended.

At the opening of Friday’s brief session, both sides restated their support for removing the guardianship as soon as possible.

Jamie Spears has conceded that Britney Spears “believes she can handle her own life,” despite denying he abused his position of power over his daughter’s life and business.

Judge Penny consented to a caveat in the dissolution of the conservatorship, which gives John Zabel, the accountant chosen by Spears’ lawyers to replace her father, new authority to administer her estate on her behalf.

According to reports in the United States, Spears’ estate is worth $60 million.

Although her lawyer informed the judge that she would continue to “be there” for “whatever Miss Spears needs,” professional conservator Jodie Montgomery was ruled no longer accountable for decisions concerning Spears’ person.

Spears and her legions of global fans have been campaigning for years to end a conservatorship that began after her highly public 2007 breakdown, when she attacked a paparazzo’s car at a gas station.

Spears’ lawyers have claimed that her father was “never fit to serve,” citing charges of his “documented alcoholism” and “pain he inflicted his daughter since her childhood” in one petition.

As the case gained traction, Spears stated in a September filing that she wanted the guardianship to be terminated as soon as possible so that she could marry her fiance, Sam Asghari, under a prenuptial agreement.

Spears, who has two children with musician Kevin Federline, previously claimed in court that her father prohibited her from having a contraceptive IUD removed despite her desire for additional children. Jamie Spears has vehemently refuted the allegations.

Spears did not call the court on Friday like she did on Thursday.