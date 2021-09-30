Britney Spears’ Guardian has been removed.

A Los Angeles judge dismissed Britney Spears’ father from his controversial status as his daughter’s guardian on Wednesday, putting an end to the pop princess’ lengthy and arduous legal struggle.

Judge Brenda Penny said Jamie Spears was suspended with immediate effect and replaced with a temporary conservator “in the best interests” of the singer. Before the end of the year, a hearing to fully dissolve the guardianship is expected.

Penny stated, “Mr Spears has been ordered to surrender over all of the conservatorship assets.”

Spears’ father has had complete control over her life for the past 13 years, thanks to a contentious legal arrangement that the 39-year-old American singer has called “abusive” and which her attorneys have asked be overturned.

Following a public campaign that lasted years and the release of two new strong documentaries last week alleging that Jamie Spears had bugged his daughter’s phone calls, the decision was made on Wednesday.

Hundreds of fans gathered outside a Los Angeles courtroom ahead of the hearing, many holding colorful placards with phrases like “Jail Jamie” and the famous “Free Britney” plea that has gone viral on social media across the world.

Spears’ lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, had filed a motion to have her father removed from the case.

“Every day and every hour that he serves as conservator passes is one in which he causes his daughter grief and pain,” the petition claims.

Jamie Spears allegedly had surveillance devices discreetly planted in his daughter’s bedroom to record her talks, according to a New York Times documentary broadcast Friday.

“It reminded me of someone in prison,” a former security agency employee told the creators of “Controlling Britney Spears.”

The pop star’s lawyers said the charges against her father were “horrifying and outrageous breaches of his adult daughter’s privacy,” according to the New York Times.

Jamie Spears disputes that she was subjected to illegal spying.

Another new documentary, Netflix’s “Britney versus Spears,” which premiered on Tuesday, says that the singer tried twice to employ her own counsel during the conservatorship but was denied both times.

Spears was eventually able to pick her own counsel, Rosengart, in July, and her father filed a petition to have the conservatorship lifted last month.

Spears’ lawyers claimed in their own petition that her father was trying to prolong the guardianship for his own financial gain.

