Britney Spears claims that her fans’saved’ her life while she was in conservatorship.

Britney Spears has spoken directly to her fans for the first time since a judge overturned the tumultuous guardianship that had ruled over her life for the past 13 years.

Spears, dressed in low-rise black shorts and a flowery crop top, praised fans and the #FreeBritney movement for raising awareness while her “voice was stifled and threatened for so long,” in a video posted to Instagram late Tuesday.

“You guys are amazing,” she said. “I truly believe you saved my life.” Last Friday, throngs of fans cheered and threw pink confetti in front of the downtown Los Angeles courthouse, where a judge ended the guardianship that had been in place since 2008.

“That’s a long time to be in a situation you don’t want to be in,” the 39-year-old stated in the two-minute video, which was shot on a sunny patio.

The star’s future plans had been the subject of much speculation.

She hasn’t granted an interview in years, makes few public appearances, and last performed in October 2018, owing to her father, Jamie’s, control over her life.

In her video, she expressed her gratitude for the “little things,” such as “seeing cash for the first time, being able to buy candles,” and expressed her desire to be “an advocate for individuals with actual impairments and real illnesses.”

“I’m just grateful for each day,” she added. “I’m grateful for having the keys to my car, being able to be independent as a woman, and having an ATM card.”

With the decision, the “Baby One More Time” singer reclaimed ownership of a multimillion-dollar estate that had been controlled under the conservatorship, which she has branded as abusive.

Spears slammed family members in the description of her Instagram image, saying, “All the awful things they done to me, which they should all be in jail for.”

“It still astounds me how my family and the conservatorship were able to do what they did to me every day when I wake up… it was depressing and degrading!!!!”

Spears’ bizarre Instagram feed provides the majority of what the public knows about her — she rose to global prominence as a youngster before a highly publicized mental breakdown turned her into a paparazzi punch bag.

The cheerful diva has been posting regularly for years, sometimes uploading videos of herself twirling or doing dance routines, and other times waxing poetic about her ambitions and dreams.

