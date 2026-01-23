British Tourist Killed in Cape Verde Bar Fight After Chair Attack

A British tourist has tragically died following a violent altercation at a bar in Cape Verde, where he was struck with a chair and beaten by a group of men. Dean Taylor, 25, from south-east London, was in the tourist hotspot of Santa Maria on the island of Sal when the fatal incident occurred on January 7, 2026. The incident, which involved ten individuals, resulted in Taylor being struck repeatedly with a chair and kicked while on the ground.

Despite being rushed to a nearby hospital, Taylor succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead en route. Local authorities arrested five men in connection with the incident, all aged between 19 and 35. Cape Verde’s Judicial Police confirmed the arrests, with the suspects being remanded in custody following the altercation that unfolded in the early hours of the morning, around 03:00, near the Calema Pub.

Details of the Attack

The altercation began after Taylor, a sales worker, and his friends became involved in a disagreement with the group of Cape Verdean nationals. The dispute escalated when Taylor intervened to protect a friend who was being harassed by an intoxicated individual. According to Taylor’s father, Alexander Taylor, the situation quickly turned violent, drawing in bystanders who further fueled the aggression. Taylor was struck by several blows to the head with a chair, followed by punches and kicks as he lay on the ground.

Speaking of his devastating loss, Alexander Taylor described the harrowing moment he was informed of his son’s death. “My brother-in-law in Cape Verde called me when I was at work on January 8 to tell me Dean had died,” he said. “It was terrible. I wouldn’t wish that to anyone – not even my worst enemy.” Dean was supposed to leave the island the following day.

The family also revealed that Dean’s travel insurance did not cover repatriation costs, leading them to pay over £7,300 to bring his body back to the UK. The funeral arrangements are still pending as his body remains with a coroner.

In the aftermath of the incident, the UK Foreign Office confirmed that they are in contact with Cape Verdean authorities and are providing support to the grieving family. Alexander Taylor also issued a warning to other British tourists planning to visit the island: “Be very careful if you’re going on holiday there and watch your back,” he said, emphasizing the dangers of the violent situation that led to his son’s untimely death.