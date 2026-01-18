British Nationals Petition Court to Release Banker’s Body After 37 Days in Nairobi Mortuary

Two British citizens have turned to Kenya’s High Court for help after the body of a retired British banker remained in cold storage for more than a month, due to bureaucratic hurdles. Margaret Christine Bashforth, 69, passed away on November 30, 2025, at Aga Khan Hospital in Malindi. Despite her expressed wishes for cremation and repatriation, the absence of next of kin in Kenya meant her remains were left in Star Mortuary in Nairobi, awaiting legal clearance.

Legal Action Filed for Repatriation

Carina Joan Reeves and Dawn Marie Whetstone, two British nationals with close ties to Bashforth, have filed an urgent application before the High Court in Malindi to gain access to the deceased’s body. The petition seeks permission to release the remains for cremation and repatriation to Jersey, Channel Islands, where Bashforth had planned for her final rites. They are also requesting formal recognition of Reeves as the deceased’s next of kin, with Whetstone designated to handle the arrangements in Kenya.

Reeves, who was Bashforth’s godmother, confirmed that the deceased had made clear her desire to be cremated rather than buried. However, complications arose due to a lack of immediate family in Kenya to take charge of her funeral arrangements. Authorities at the British High Commission in Nairobi and local police in Mombasa confirmed that no relatives had come forward to claim the body, prompting the legal action to move forward.

Emotional and Financial Strain

The delay has caused both emotional and financial strain on the applicants, who argue that Bashforth’s prolonged stay in the mortuary is undignified. They claim that the mortuary and police have refused to release the body without a court order, and the situation has led to additional costs and distress for those involved.

While an autopsy concluded that Bashforth died from a myocardial infarction and coronary artery disease, there are no ongoing criminal investigations into her death. Justice M. Thande of the High Court has acknowledged the urgency of the situation and has scheduled further hearings later this month to determine the next steps.

The case highlights not only the personal tragedy of a woman who spent the final days of her life far from her homeland, but also the bureaucratic challenges faced by expatriates who lack clear legal frameworks in cases of death abroad. The petitioners are awaiting the court’s decision, with the hope of bringing Bashforth’s remains back to Jersey and fulfilling her last wishes.