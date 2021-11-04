British Minister Visits France To Discuss Fishing Row

Britain’s Brexit minister is scheduled to meet with French officials on Thursday to discuss the fishing rights dispute, which has strained already poor relations between the two countries.

The meeting takes place just one day after a French judge ordered the release of a British trawler that had been held for a week as part of the escalating dispute.

Following several days of acrimonious exchanges between the two countries’ leaders, David Frost will meet with French Europe Minister Clement Beaune to resume negotiations.

Frost is a fervent supporter of Brexit, whereas Beaune is a close ally of President Emmanuel Macron, who has made it clear that France should not be held responsible for what he sees as Britain’s folly in exiting the EU.

They’ve also fought on social media. Their meeting will be held behind closed doors, and there will be no press conference.

A meeting of the European Commission on the matter will be held during Frost’s visit to France on Friday, according to French government spokesperson Gabriel Attal, but this has yet to be confirmed by Brussels.

The impounded trawler, the Cornelis Gert Jan, left the French northern port of Le Havre on Wednesday evening after gaining clearance to leave, according to an AFP correspondent.

Jondy Ward, the ship’s skipper, is still facing charges of illegally harvesting two tons of scallops in French seas.

However, the captain’s lawyer, Mathieu Croix, told AFP that a judge in Rouen had permitted the ship to leave without providing any financial guarantees.

The state’s demand that the trawler be impounded until a 150,000 euro ($175,000) bond was deposited was denied by the court, he said.

“It’s a smart decision,” the lawyer added, “one that will allow tensions to subside.” He went on to say, “French justice is independent of political pressure.”

Ward, who was in court for the hearing, then rejoined his seven crew members to begin the return journey, smiling for the journalists on the shore.

The captain is still facing charges of non-authorized fishing in French seas by a boat from outside the European Union, which carries a maximum fine of 75,000 euros ($87,000) in Le Havre on August 11, 2022.

Following Britain’s exit from the European Union, a dispute over post-Brexit fishing rights has strained already strained relations between Paris and London, threatening to erupt into a full-fledged trade war.

While British Prime Minister Boris Johnson stated on Tuesday that London’s attitude had not altered, there are indications to the contrary. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.